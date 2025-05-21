Burned remains of missing Alabama woman discovered after suspect allegedly hit her with car

​

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing Alabama woman who authorities suspect was intentionally struck by a vehicle.

The Florence Police Department said Tuesday that human remains believed to be Autumn Paige Strickland were found at a home.

The 38-year-old was reported missing over the weekend.

ALABAMA MOTHER CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF HER 2 CHILDREN, 1 YEAR OLD’S BODY STILL MISSING

“Those remains will be sent to a forensics lab to be analyzed for proper identification,” Florence police Capt. Jason Fort said during an update on the case.

The suspect, Logan Rogers, 28, is being held in the Lauderdale County jail without bail, pending a court hearing. Rogers was arrested earlier Tuesday at a home.

Fort said his initial charge of attempted murder was upgraded to murder after Strickland’s remains were discovered.

She was last seen on May 16, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said, noting at the time that she may have been living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND NEAR NEW HAMPSHIRE GOLF COURSE DAYS AFTER 5TH ANNIVERSARY OF WOMAN’S DISAPPEARANCE

Rogers is accused of hitting Strickland with his vehicle, a 2012 Kia Soul, on May 17, according to court documents obtained by WAFF-TV.

He allegedly circled back after striking Strickland the first time before hitting her again with the car, the news outlet reported.

Rogers allegedly came back to the scene 30 minutes later with a pickup truck and picked up Strickland’s body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Strickland’s body was later found in a burn barrel on Rogers’ property. It’s believed that he tried to burn her body, the report states, citing court documents.