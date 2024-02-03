Bullied NJ student’s family sues school officials who ‘created culture of violence’ before girl’s suicide

This story may contain details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

The bullying that Adriana Kuch endured in a New Jersey school that allegedly “created a culture of violence” continued at home until she took her own life, her family alleges in a lawsuit.

Kuch was a 14-year-old student in the Central Regional School District when she died of suicide in her home on Feb. 3, 2023, which was two days after a video of her hallway assault went viral.

During Adriana’s funeral on Feb. 10, Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides, who has since resigned, allegedly made “defamatory” statements to journalists about Kuch’s dad having an affair. He said that led to Adriana’s mom’s suicide, and then leaked Adriana’s mental health struggles to the press, the lawsuit alleges.

Instead of protecting Adriana from “known” bullies, the New Jersey district officials’ “egregious” actions were “willful, wanton, reckless, intentional, malicious and in utter disregard” for the Kuch family, according to the lawsuit that was filed this week.

The Central Regional School District did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Kuch was brutalized by a pack of students in the hallway, while at least one other student filmed the vicious surprise assault and uploaded the video to social media, where it quickly spread.

The attackers allegedly punched Adriana in the face, pulled her hair, hit her with a water bottle and kicked her while onlooking students laughed and egged on her assailants.

The physical toll was obvious, as pictures of what appeared to be bruises covered her body. She sustained bruising, swelling, cuts and lacerations to ther head, face, body and legs, according to the lawsuit.

But the avalanche of hateful comments, shame and mockery that followed the teenager was worse. It hung around like a bad stench for two days before her dad found his daughter had hanged herself in her bedroom overnight Feb. 2-3.

William Krais, Kuch’s family lawyer, said Adriana’s dad, Michael Kuch, and his family went through “so much heartache and tragedy already.”

“The gross negligence of school officials, followed by the superintendent’s cruel, insensitive, and defamatory remarks only compound their pain,” Krais said in a statement. “It is the defendants’ job to provide a safe and secure environment for the students at Central Regional High School.

“They catastrophically failed Adriana, leading to the emotional distress, humiliation and embarrassment that ultimately caused her to take her own life. It’s high time the school and those involved are held accountable for their actions.”

The sweeping civil lawsuit, which was filed on Jan. 29 in Ocean County court, named the Central Regional School District, former superintendent Parlapanides, the school board, the high school principal and assistant principal and several district officials who served a number of anti-bullying leadership roles.

The legal action demands a jury trial and unspecified punitive damages.

Adriana’s suicide and video of the bullies’ attack ignited a fury among the community, who packed the next school board meeting.

One by one, her friends and parents of other students yelled at school board members and district officials about a culture of bullying that they say has been ongoing for years.

There’s a current lawsuit against the school district for a nearly identical hallway attack on another student that was recorded and uploaded to social media.

“I had a student that came into the district happy and healthy. He didn’t require doctors or psychiatric help, who now is medicated,” one parent said during the meeting.

“We’re hurting. They’re hurting. My daughter comes home, and she’s scared and she doesn’t want to go to school,” another parent said as she choked back tears.