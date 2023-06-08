Bullied 10-year-old apparently takes own life as family blasts school officials who ‘didn’t have time’: report

This story may contain details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

A 10-year-old New York school student was reportedly so scared of his bully that he pleaded with his family to let him stay home before he killed himself.

Gianlukas “Lukas” Illescas, a student at the Hillcrest Elementary School in Peekskill, New York, was allegedly bullied for months while district officials “didn’t have time” to address the issue, his dad, Christian Illescas claimed during an emotional school boarding meeting on Tuesday.

Illescas said he asked district administrators and social workers for help multiple times because his son was scared to go to school for the last six months, according to a report by News12 Westchester.

“Look! Look!” Illescas yelled at the board members while holding a picture of his son on his phone. “You didn’t have time? Five minutes. I don’t know how you can sleep. I don’t know how.”

Illescas said in a GoFundMe post that his son was “robbed of his future” because of the district’s neglect.

“Bullying is responsible for the death of a 10-year-old child!” Illescas wrote. “He will never get to graduate with his friends, make memories alongside his family, and have a life full of choices and adventure! His family and friends are heartbroken and beyond devastated.”

Lukas was “relentlessly bullied by one child,” his dad told ABC News. Before that, he said his son loved to swim and was a “happy, engaging, energetic boy” who loved his family and life at home.

Tragically, Lukas reportedly took his life about two weeks ago.

“I have nothing to lose,” Illescas told ABC News, “my son is gone, so all I want right now is justice for other kids.”

The school district and city of Peekskill, which is in a suburb about 45 minutes north of Manhattan, released identical statements Tuesday afternoon that said the police are investigating.

“On behalf of the City of Peekskill, I want to express our condolences on the recent passing of a Hillcrest Elementary School student. Our hearts and prayers are with the family,” the district said. “Let us all unite as a community like we always do and support this family in its time of need.”

However, the reactionary approach is a too little too late for many supporters, who protested and packed Tuesday’s meeting.

“All these parents are here. There are witnesses,” one parent yelled at the board, according to a report by The New York Post. “And we are not taking that anymore. A 10-year-old child had to suffer because of negligence? Because you didn’t take time?”

Bullying – in person and online – is a growing national issue and a “frequent discipline problem,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About one in five high school students reported being bullied on school property, and more than one in six high school students reported being bullied online in the last year, according to the CDC.

Nearly 14% of public schools report that bullying is a discipline problem occurring daily or at least once a week, the CDC says.

The federal government provided resources for parents, victims and school districts on stopbullying.gov, which is managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“When adults respond quickly and consistently to bullying behavior they send the message that it is not acceptable,” the website states. “Research shows this can stop bullying behavior over time.

“Parents, school staff, and other adults in the community can help kids prevent bullying by talking about it, building a safe school environment, and creating a community-wide bullying prevention strategy.”