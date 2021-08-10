Bullets fly in Nashville Walmart parking lot

A Walmart parking lot in suburban Nashville, Tennessee, descended into the Wild West Monday night, as a man fired several bullets toward a woman he knew – sending her screaming into the store for help – before getting into his truck and nearly running over an innocent bystander.

Nashville police officers responded around 6 p.m. to a “shots fired” call at the Walmart on Gallatin Pike North in Madison, a suburban neighborhood in northeast Nashville – though learned upon arrival that no one had been struck by gunfire. Still, three people were taken to local hospitals.

It started when a man and a woman got into an argument outside.

The unidentified man, who police tell WSMV possibly was having a mental health crisis, fired several rounds at the woman. Witnesses told WTVF that the woman ran into the store for help, causing a scare by frantically screaming that she had been shot. She, in fact, was not struck, police said.

Nashville Fire Department crews also responded to the scene to reports about a potential gunshot victim needing treatment – yet the woman was not wounded, WKRN reported.

The man reportedly got back into his vehicle, driving into and striking another man, a bystander, in the parking lot.

The bystander was transported to Skyline Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The suspect and the woman were transported to Nashville General Hospital, also for minor injuries. The suspect was later taken into custody. Investigators believe the incident was domestic in nature. No immediate updates were available on potential charges.