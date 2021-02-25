Buffalo schools fail kids when teaching that all white people play part in systemic racism: Rufo

Buffalo schools have adopted a curriculum that pushes the controversial idea that all white people perpetuate systemic racism while only 80% of its students fail to reach proficiency in reading and writing, an editor said Wednesday.

City Journal editor Chris Rufo, during an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” said the “diversity czar” of Buffalo public schools was caught on tape saying she believes that America’s sickness leads some white people to believe Black people are less than human.

One of the district’s instructional materials also includes the assertion that “all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism.”

He said the narrative of system racism has also spread to schools across the country, which shifts attention away from “their own abysmal failure to educate kids.”

“Woke academics and educators are transforming schools away from academics and education and into politics,” he told host Laura Ingraham.

“It’s certainly giving kids a sense that America is an awful rotten racist place — at the very least,” Ingraham said.

“You can absolutely see it at every stage of the curriculum,” Rufo replied. “The lesson plans teach that America is a fundamentally racist place.”

Rufo added that schools are also trying to teach “critical consciousness” an idea that students should be trained to identify and overthrow oppressors.

“In this case the United States of America,” Rufo continued.