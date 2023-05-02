Bud Light shuts down dissent, Biden’s latest weapon in war on fossil fuels and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

BOTTLED UP – Bud Light shuts down dissent as controversy over trans activist partnership rages. Continue reading …

‘AN ATTACK’ – This prairie chicken is Biden’s latest weapon in his war on fossil fuels, writes Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. Continue reading …

‘HORRIFIC’ – Interstate crash involving 72 vehicles leaves several people dead, many more injured. Continue reading …

GRISLY DISCOVERY – Seven bodies found in search for missing teen girls seen traveling with convicted rapist. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD ON HOLD – Movie, TV writers to strike for the first time in 15 years after failed negotiations. Continue reading …

RACIST SYSTEM? – DOJ, federal government behind Soros-linked org accused of wreaking criminal chaos throughout US. Continue reading …

ECONOMIC D?J? VU – Experts say Biden’s mortgage redistribution plan has similarities to prior crisis. Continue reading …

TIME IS TICKING – Biden administration urges Congress to raise debt ceiling before June. Continue reading …

‘ROBOT OVERLORDS’ – Poll shows voters don’t think elected leaders are up to the task of placing limits on AI. Continue reading …

‘TRUMP WITHOUT THE BAGGAGE’ – GOP presidential hopeful takes dig at main rival in pivotal primary state. Continue reading …

POLARIZING FACTOR – Vast majority of Americans blame media for country’s increasing political divide. Continue reading …

‘MIRROR TO THE POLITICAL LEFT’ – Democrats call for execution of Indiana Republican who jokingly came out as lesbian “woman of color.” Continue reading …

‘WAY TOO OLD’ – Young Democrats “frustrated” and “disappointed” that Biden is running for re-election. Continue reading …

‘I THINK THAT’S CRUELTY’ – NBC’s Chuck Todd clashes with presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over gender binary. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Hunter Biden went to court to prove he was a deadbeat dad. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Hunter told the judge that he was just “too poor” to pay child support. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Anarchy at southern border is poisoning our cities with drugs and crime .Continue reading …

THE BIG UNEASY – New Orleans mayor faces renewed criticism after failed recall. Continue reading …

CHARLIE’S ANGELS – Eight women before Camilla who could have been King Charles’ queen. Continue reading …

‘SUCH A TIME AS THIS’ – Faith-based Disney “alternative” provides wholesome family entertainment missing in today’s culture. Continue reading …

‘MATTER OF SURVIVAL’ – Republicans have to get real about abortion to win in 2024, writes Liz Peek. Continue reading …

GRIM STORY – Last surviving LFO member leans on faith to “shed light in the darkness” after band’s tragedy. Continue reading …

BLOOMING BEAUTY – Cherry blossoms have bloomed at the state capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah. The flowers typically bloom in late March or early April, but the unusually long and cold winter delayed the event until now. See the gorgeous display!See video …

WATCH: San Francisco families bypass school policies over equity-driven math policy. See video …

WATCH: Democrats are on the wrong side of the debt ceiling issue: Karl Rove. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

“Now, the trail of death along the border is something that’s become so commonplace and our inability to prevent the spill-over into the United States – it’s so overwhelming that I worry that we’ve almost become numb to it. It plays out like its own twisted daily drama.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning!