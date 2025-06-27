Bryan Kohberger’s alternate suspect theory slapped down by Idaho judge

​

The trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in a brutal stabbing attack, has been pushed back by one week, according to an amended scheduling order filed in Idaho’s Fourth Judicial District Court.

The new order Thursday says that public jury selection will begin on August 4, but opening statements are now expected on August 18, one week later than the previously anticipated start date on August 11.

It replaces the previously anticipated August 4 date for the start of jury selection, instead setting aside July 28 through August 1 for sealed proceedings involving the court and attorneys.

“An amended scheduling order filed today in State v. Kohberger sets new expected dates for public jury selection and for the start of the trial,” the order states.

Nate Poppino, a spokesperson for the Idaho court, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the updated timeline was not the result of any attempt by the defense to delay the proceedings, but rather an internal scheduling adjustment by the court.

Poppino said the court determined that more time was needed for jury selection, which will start as planned on August 4.

On Thursday, the judge also denied Kohberger’s attempt to introduce evidence suggesting that four others may have been responsible for the student’s homicides.

The judge found that the evidenced failed to meet the Idaho Rules of Evidence standard, noting that it did not link any of the individuals to the crime scene, demonstrate motive, or provide DNA evidence placing them at the scene.

The judge ruled that Kohberger’s legal team is permitted to cross-examine law enforcement about the scope and thoroughness of their investigation. They are not allowed to question officers about specific alternative suspects in front of the jury without first obtaining the court’s approval.

The highlight anticipated murder trial has faced delays since Kohberger was arrested in Dec. 2022.

He initially waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, pushing that process to June 2023. The prosecution’s decision to pursue the death penalty also added further complexity to the case.

Since then, the defense has filed multiple pretrial motions, including their request to move the trial due to publicity.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the November 2022 slayings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

He has pleaded not guilty. Kohberger could face the death penalty if convicted.

The court did not offer an estimated duration for the trial, only that proceedings would continue “until completed.”

Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.