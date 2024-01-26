Bryan Kohberger trial: Idaho victim’s parents plead for start to proceedings in new interview

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The parents of University of Idaho stabbing victim Kaylee Goncalves are hoping the judge schedules a trial soon for the man suspected of killing her and three friends, according to a new interview.

Latah County District Judge John Judge previously scheduled a Friday afternoon hearing on prosecutors’ request for a summer proceeding.

Goncalves and her classmates died in the early hours of November 13, 2022, after a masked man entered her off-campus rental home with a knife and butchered them.

Prosecutors say that man is Bryan Kohberger, whose DNA they allegedly recovered from a Ka-Bar knife sheath found under the body of Madison Mogen, 21, Goncalves’ best friend. The two were killed in a third-floor bedroom.

The other two victims, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20, were found on the second floor, where a surviving housemate came face to face with the masked intruder before he left through the back door, according to court filings.

Speculation about a motive, the long delay before a 911 call around noon the next day and the suspect’s connection to the victims has been rampant, with few confirmed details, due to a gag order on the case and with many court documents filed under seal.

“It keeps being locked away from the people, and it encourages – it pretty much manifests – an environment where speculations and rumors and conspiracies thrive,” Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, told “Good Morning America” Friday.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to set a summer trial date, when the university is out of session.

There is also a high school directly across the street from the courthouse, and prosecutors have raised concerns about parking shortages and pedestrian safety issues if the trial is conducted during the school year.

Kohberger could face the death penalty if convicted on any of the four first-degree murder charges he faces.

The judge entered not guilty pleas to those charges and to felony burglary on his behalf during his arraignment in May.

At the time of the slayings, Kohberger had been studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University, about 10 miles away from the University of Idaho.