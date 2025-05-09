Bryan Kohberger selfie from days before arrest seen for first time

​

Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger took a selfie in a black robe just days before he was arrested, according to a report.

Kohberger faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The former Washington State University student was also charged with one felony count of burglary.

The selfie, obtained by NBC’s “Dateline,” shows a December 28, 2022 selfie of Kohberger in a black robe with a hood covering his head. “Dateline” is airing an episode on Kohberger Friday at 9 p.m.

Kohberger was arrested just two days later on Dec. 30, and was flown back to Idaho where he’s currently facing first-degree murder charges.

“Dateline” also obtained Kohberger’s cellphone browsing history, which shows he searched for dozens of pictures of female students at Washington State University and the University of Idaho. According to the report, several of the women were in bathing suits.

According to the report, a review of the accounts which posted the pictures found that several individuals were either followers or close friends with Goncalves, Mogen, and Kernodle.

In the summer prior to the murders, Kohberger moved to Pullman, Washington to attend school at Washington State University.

Three witnesses told “Dateline” that Kohberger was invited to a pool party that he attended in Moscow, Idaho, according to “Dateline.”