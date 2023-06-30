Bryan Kohberger has secret arrest record from 2014: report

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had a 2014 arrest for stealing from his own sister, as his dad told police about struggles with drug addiction, according to a new report.

Kohberger was 19 and had not yet kicked an alleged heroin habit at the time.

Pennsylvania’s publicly available court records show no signs of the case, which was reportedly expunged under a program for first-time offenders.

Kohberger’s dad, Michael Kohberger, told police his son stole his daughter’s iPhone, according to an ABC report based on apparent copies of the records.

Kohberger has two sisters, Melissa and Amanda, but it was not clear from the report which one had the stolen phone.

Police declined to comment but confirmed the case had been expunged and the record “no longer exists.”

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kohberger eventually got his life together, picking up boxing and running before going to college. He earned a master’s degree in criminal justice and attending a semester at Washington State University in pursuit of a Ph.D.

Now 28, he is accused of butchering four undergrads at the neighboring University of Idaho in a 4 a.m. slashing on Nov. 13, 2022: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The four students had gone out in pairs on a Friday night a few days before Thanksgiving break before returning to an off-campus rental house on King Road, where the three women lived with two other roommates.

Chapin and Kernodle were dating, and he was staying for the night.

The other two roommates were spared from the attack. One of them told police she saw a masked man with “bushy eyebrows” leaving out the back door after hearing crying and the sounds of a struggle.

Weeks after the attack, Kohberger drove back to his parents’ house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, with his dad riding shotgun. He was arrested there on Dec. 30.

A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf six months after the arrest at his arraignment, following a grand jury indictment that trampled his defense team’s plan to fight the probable cause used to arrest him in a preliminary hearing.

Kohberger is being held without bail at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho. His trial is scheduled for October and could take up to six weeks.

If convicted, prosecutors have filed notice stating they intend to seek the death penalty.