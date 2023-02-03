Bryan Kohberger frequented Idaho Student Union Building before murders and had a staring problem: report

University of Idaho stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly hung out in at least one of the school’s common areas prior to an ambush attack that left four students dead in November, according to a new report.

Kohberger, 28, was studying for a criminology Ph.D. at Washington State University – about 7 miles away from where four students were stabbed to death around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13.

The attack took place at a six-bedroom house just steps off the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. All of the victims were students there.

Kohberger finished out his semester at WSU as both a student and teaching assistant, then drove home to Pennsylvania with his dad in mid-December.

As his first semester in Pullman, Washington, came to a close, police were on the hunt for clues about whoever killed Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin just across the Idaho state line.

Two of their classmates told People this week that they now recognize Kohberger as an awkward presence at the Idaho Student Union Building, who allegedly had a staring problem and had creeped them out.

One sophomore student, identified in the report only as Chelsea, said she had seen him early in the semester sitting in the cafeteria alone, drinking water.

“He was the type to stare,” she told the magazine. “He wouldn’t look away if you caught him staring. Like he wanted you to notice that he was looking at you. He didn’t smile, didn’t nod, didn’t say anything. Just stared.”

It made her and her friend so uncomfortable that she finished her meal somewhere else.

A second, unnamed student, claimed she’d seen Kohberger so often that she figured he was attending classes at UI.

“He was just really quiet and really intense, staring,” she said. “He made me uncomfortable.”

Susan Constantine, a behavioral analyst who specializes in body language and detecting deception, has previously told Fox News Digital that Kohberger’s stare, seen in photos before and after his arrest and in Indiana police bodycam video, reminds her of what she’s seen in interviews with other inmates.

“You can see that stalker in his eyes, that fixation, that’s a scary thing,” she said.

Kohberger is accused of stalking the King Road home at least 12 times before the murders and returning to the scene one more time hours later.

Police allege he pre-planned the attack and attempted to cover his tracks.

Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall has issued a gag order on the case, restricting comment from investigators and attorneys for both sides.

Kohberger has been charged with felony burglary and four counts of first-degree murder. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Marshall set his preliminary hearing for the week of June 26, and in the meantime he is being held without bail.