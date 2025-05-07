Bryan Kohberger case: Judge denies prosecutors’ request for personality testing

​

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A judge in Idaho has denied prosecutors’ request to conduct personality testing on quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The former Washington State University student was also charged with one felony count of burglary.

In an order Wednesday, Judge Steven Hippler denied the state’s request to perform a personality test on Kohberger, citing time constraints.

Hippler wrote that “any new potential diagnoses or evidence uncovered through personality testing may elicit the need for further testing,” which would require more time to be spent.

IDAHO JUDGE SLAMS BRYAN KOHBERGER’S ‘HOLLOW’ ATTEMPT TO DODGE DEATH PENALTY IN LATEST BLOW TO DEFENSE

He also wrote that the use of a personality test has the potential to uncover “new mental health diagnoses” that haven’t been disclosed, which could cross a legal line since Kohberger only gave up privacy rights for conditions he has revealed.

Kohberger’s defense team won’t be permitted to bring up testimony about Kohberger having a “personality disorder.”

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Hippler also extended a deadline for rebuttal disclosure, which gives prosecutors more time for their expert to complete a behavioral health examination. Prosecutors are seeking to rebut defense experts who claimed Kohberger has autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The judge gave prosecutors until May 27 to complete the report but noted Kohberger’s defense team cannot be present during the mental health examination.

4 a.m.: Suspect arrives at house

Between 4 and 4:17: Time of murders

4:19: Roommate calls 3 victims, no one answers

4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside house

4:27: Roommate calls victims again; no one answers

4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves ‘Pls answer’

10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims; no one answers

11:39: Roommate calls her father

12 p.m.: 911 call placed from roommate’s phone

SIGN UP TO GET THE TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

In a separate order, Hippler ruled that Kohberger’s immediate family members can remain in the courtroom for the duration of the trial, even though prosecutors plan on calling some of them as witnesses.

In April, Hippler denied two separate motions from Kohberger’s defense team to exclude the death penalty from being used in this case.

JUDGE RULES DEATH PENALTY TO REMAIN AS POSSIBLE PUNISHMENT AMID BRYAN KOHBERGER AUTISM DIAGNOSIS

During an April 9 hearing, the defense team argued that the death penalty should be struck because discovery produced by prosecutors has been both voluminous and unorganized.

Hippler, in his response, wrote that Kohberger’s complaints about the amount of discovery produced “ring hollow.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“[Kohberger] has been receiving discovery in the same manner for over two years,” Hippler wrote. “[Kohberger] has not sought additional resources … to hire additional staff to review discovery or obtain litigation document control software to help organize and sort the evidence. His lead counsel insisted that she be allowed to take on a second high-profile capital case despite the voluminous discovery in this case.”

GET REAL-TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Fox News’ Dan Springer contributed to this report.