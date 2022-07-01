Brutal Seattle-area murder: Son accused of killing, decapitating his mother

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Seattle-area man is accused of killing and decapitating his 70-year-old mother.

Collin Boldizsar, 29, of Shoreline, Washington, stands accused in the gruesome death of his mother, Laurie Collins.

Police were called to Collins’ home on Wednesday for a welfare check after neighbors reported hearing “screaming” and a series of loud thumping sounds” coming from the home. When officers arrived, Boldiszar would not let them enter the home. Eventually, police forced their way in and discovered Collin’s decapitated body in an upstairs bedroom. A baseball bat was also found nearby, according to KIRO 7.

“This was an extraordinary, violent offense, demonstrating that the defendant is a significant threat to community safety,” said Terry Carlstrom, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney, the outlet reported.

Court documents indicate there was a no-contact order against Boldiszar. He was allegedly living at the home in violation of that order at the time of the murder.

Collins was remembered as a “treasured colleague” who will be “profoundly missed” by Seattle Pacific University where she worked as a budget manager.

“Many faculty, staff, and students have known and worked with Laurie during her more than 30 years at SPU,” the school said in a statement. “She was a loyal and dedicated assistant for many departments, and a faithful colleague whose devotion to Christ was evident through her work.”

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office asked that Boldizsar be held on $2 million bail, arguing that he is a danger to the community. A judge found probably case for second-degree murder and set bail at $2 million.

Boldiszar is expected to be formerly charged on July 5 because of the holiday weekend.