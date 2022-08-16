Brownsville, Texas, police officer fires at vehicle driving ‘recklessly’ outside high school

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A police officer in Texas opened fire at a vehicle driving “recklessly” on school grounds Tuesday during the Brownsville Independent School District’s first day of classes.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. outside of Porter Early College High School.

Officers from the Brownsville ISD Police and Security Services were called to the scene to investigate “suspicious activity,” the district said in a press release.

MAN SHOT BY TEXAS POLICE WAS ARRESTED 2 DAYS PRIOR ON ASSAULT, WEAPONS CHARGES

They discovered a driver, who, the officials say, “attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present.”

TEXAS TEEN ARRESTED FOR MURDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING AND KILLING WOMAN WHILE SHE VISITED HER SON’S GRAVE

“The officer in fear for the safety of the staff and students, discharged his weapon at the vehicle, while it approached him,” the statement said. “The vehicle fled the scene.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police later reported making arrests, although it is not clear who has been taken into custody.

All students and staff at the school are “safe and secure,” Brownsville ISD said.