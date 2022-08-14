Brother of Marine killed in Afghanistan withdrawal commits suicide at memorial for fallen service member

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The brother of a young Marine killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan reportedly died by suicide a year later during a recent memorial service for the fallen service member.

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, from Norco, California, was one of 13 American troops killed on Aug. 26, 2021, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive outside the Kabul airport as crowds of Americans and Afghan allies sought to flee Taliban fighters taking over control of the capital city.

Nearly a year later, Nikoui’s older brother, 28-year-old Dakota Halverson, died on Aug. 9, a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed, though offering few details.

“The older brother of one of the 13 KIA in Kabul recently killed himself at his little brother’s memorial,” Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., tweeted on Saturday, replying to a tweet by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas. “Please pray for his family. There MUST be accountability for this continued carnage.”

Rosas shared a link to a GoFundMe page, writing that “Shana Chappell, who lost her son LCpl. Kareem Nikoui in the attack during the Afghanistan evacuation last year, announced her son Dakota died.” Rosas’ tweet included the hashtag “#SuicideAwareness.”

“Dakota Halverson was a loving son, brother and friend,” Chappell wrote on GoFundMe. “Losing his brother nearly one year ago has proven too difficult to bear. Any donations for his burial and services would be greatly appreciated as he wanted to be buried next to his brother Kareem, who was killed August 26th, 2021, while serving his country. His family and I want to honor his wishes.”

As of midday Sunday, the fundraiser reached more than $18,600 of its listed $20,000 goal.

Chappell and the fallen Marine’s father, Steve Nikoui, have been vocal critics of President Biden’s principal military officer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, regarding the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last August following a 20-year conflict.