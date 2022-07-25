Brooklyn man hailed as hero for saving 5-year-old boy who nearly drowned in pool

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Brooklyn man saved a 5-year-old boy from drowning in a public pool after onlookers and even the pool lifeguards did nothing on Saturday.

Anthony Torres, 37, was at a public pool in Brooklyn on Saturday when a commotion began after people noticed a small boy motionless at the bottom of the pool, according to the Daily Mail.

Torres, a former lifeguard, saw that no one was taking action and immediately dove in to retrieve the boy.

“I was swimming with my sister in the pool and I saw the little boy slumped over in the water and I yelled for someone to come over,” Torres told reporters.

“I started yelling for somebody to come and do their job,” Torres told the Mail, “They just were staring at me from the chair, everybody was just staring at me.”

Only when Torres had gotten the boy out of the pool did lifeguards arrive and perform CPR, reviving him after roughly 3 minutes, the outlet reported.

Police soon responded, and the boy was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.