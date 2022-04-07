Brooklyn Bridge climber coaxed down during rush-hour drama caught on video

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Police Department says a man was assisted off the cables of the Brooklyn Bridge without incident.

Police first received the call just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The bridge was reopened to traffic before 8 a.m.

A department spokeswoman did not know if the man was suicidal, but he was taken to a hospital once off the bridge. She also did not mention if the man would face any charges.

The Daily Mail reported he was wearing an HH Cares T-shirt, which is the environmental and sustainability charity arm of The Howard Hughes Corp.