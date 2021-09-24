Bronx restaurant manager stabbed in face in caught-on-camera attack

Surveillance footage caught the moment an enraged customer stabbed a manager of a Bronx eatery — and now cops are hunting for the suspect.

The NYPD released video Thursday of the disturbing attack, which shows the man in a Yankees cap suddenly stab the worker in the face with an unknown object.

The incident, which took place around 11:30 p.m. July 23 inside the Crotona Parkway Texas Chicken and Burgers, stemmed from a dispute the attacker had had with another employee.

The 18-year-old manager stepped in to defuse the situation, with footage showing him and the suspect calmly talking at the counter just before the attack.

The slasher fled the restaurant in an unknown direction, while the employee was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,500 for help identifying the man and asked tipsters to call or DM NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS.