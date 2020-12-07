Bronx man charged with lying, harboring fugitive wanted in shooting of Massachusetts trooper

Authorities announced Monday that a New York City man is facing federal charges of making false statements and harboring a Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the shooting of two Deputy U.S. Marshals.

Bronx-resident Grant Grandison, 35, allegedly hid Andre K. Sterling in his apartment and lied to the marshals who were seeking to arrest the wanted man, according to a DOJ statement.

Sterling was killed in a shootout with US Marshalls last week, injuring two of them.

Grandison was arrested on Dec. 4 and was scheduled to stand before a judge today.

“As alleged, Grant Grandison’s conduct led to the horrific shooting of two Deputy United States Marshals who were just doing their jobs in attempting to arrest Andre K. Sterling, a man wanted for a violent felony,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in a statement.

“We are lucky that more law enforcement officers were not injured during the shooting, and it appears that both injured Marshals will recover.”

Sterling was accused of shooting Massachusetts State Police Trooper, John Lennon, on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop. He immediately fled the state, and authorities issued a federal warrant for his arrest a few days later.

Lennon suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand, with the bullet going clean through his hand and striking his bulletproof vest, according to WCVB 5.

When U.S. Marshals tracked Sterling to Grandison’s apartment, they announced themselves and asked Grandison if anyone was residing with him. Grandison said that no one else was in the apartment.

The Marshals claim that Grandison knew that Sterling was a fugitive at the time of the incident.

During a later interview, Grandison admitted that he had allowed Sterling to stay with him, with Sterling advising him not to let anyone know he was there.

The case is being handled by the Office of the Southern District of New York’s Violent and Organized Crime Unit.