Bristol police ambush: Connecticut IG says killer fired over 80 rounds at cops, bodycam video shows kill shot

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General on Sunday released body camera footage and a preliminary report of last week’s Bristol police shooting, saying Nicholas Brutcher, who was ultimately killed in the deadly episode, had first fired “well over 80 rounds attacking the officers from behind.”

The barrage of gunfire struck and killed two officers — and wounded a third officer, who managed to make it back to the police cruiser and returned “one shot” that killed Brutcher in a “justified” use of force, the report says.

The incident unfolded at approximately 10:42 p.m. on Oct. 12 when three Bristol police officers — Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to 310 Redstone Hill Road “based on a 911 call believed to have been made by Nicholas Brutcher,” according to the preliminary report.

The investigation so far revealed that officers went to the side door of the house and spoke with Brutcher. They ordered him to show his hands and step out of the house. As Brutcher stepped out, gunfire erupted, the report says.

“Nicholas Brutcher fired well over eighty rounds attacking the officers from behind, fatally shooting both Sergeant DeMonte and Officer Hamzy, and wounding Officer Iurato,” the report says. “Despite sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg, Officer Iurato was able to make his way around the house and back to a Bristol Police Department cruiser.”

“From that vantage point, he fired one shot striking and killing Nicholas Brutcher,” the IG’s office added. “Although the details of investigation remain to be determined, it is evident from the evidence collected so far that Officer Iurato’s use of deadly force was justified.”

The IG office also released body camera video of the incident.

“Shots fired. Shots fired. More cars. Send everyone,” Iurato is heard saying into his police radio.

“Officers shot. Officers shot,” he added, audibly moaning in pain himself.

In the video, someone is heard screaming in the distance and then several dozens of rounds go off.

Wounded himself, Iurato manages to walk back to the cruiser. Balanced on the driver’s side door, he aims his weapon and fires one shot. What sounds like a woman’s voice is heard screaming afterward.

“No! Let me breathe. Let me breathe. Oh, God!” the voice is heard saying.

“He’s down,” another voice in the distance adds.

“One down,” Iurato radios in, shining a light toward the driveway of the home. “Suspect down.”

The officer-involved shooting is still under investigation by the Office of the Inspector General, together with the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, Eastern District Major Crime Squad, Bristol Police Department, New Britain Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office and the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages.