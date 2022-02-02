close

A 27-year-old man opened fire at Bridgewater College in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon, killing one police officer and one campus safety officer, according to authorities.

The two officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person near Memorial Hall on Bridgewater’s campus when the suspect opened fire, striking and killing both of them.

Alexander Wyatt Campbell fled the scene but was apprehended on an island in the North River about half an hour later.