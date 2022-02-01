close Video Two campus security officers were shot and killed at Bridgewater College in northern Virginia on Tuesday afternoon, prompting the school to issue a shelter-in-place order. One male suspect was taken into custody at 1:55 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting, according to police. next prev

The liberal arts college, which is home to about 1,500 students, lifted the shelter-in-place order around 4:30 p.m. after police cleared campus buildings.

Bridgewater College President David Bushman identified the deceased as campus police officer John Painter and safety officer J.J. Jefferson in a letter to the school community.

“These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the ‘dynamic duo,'” Bushman wrote.

“John was J.J.’s best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do.”

Caleb Needle, a senior at Bridgewater College, told WSHV that he was in class when he heard three or four loud bangs outside and everyone dropped to the floor.

Several other universities around the country are dealing with threats to their campuses this week.

UCLA canceled in-person classes Tuesday after a mass shooting threat. Multiple historically black colleges and universities reported bomb threats on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.