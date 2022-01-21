FIRST ON FOX: Police in California on Thursday shared a 911 call from the man who spotted a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer.

A man later confirmed to be Shawn Laval Smith was lounging on a park bench in Pasadena on Wednesday while a manhunt for him was underway.

“Hello, I am calling because I see a gentleman who looks very similar to the suspect in the Kupfer stabbing in L.A.,” the caller states. “I’m in Pasadena…He just walked past the corner of Green and Terrace, in Pasadena.”

Aerial images obtained by FOX 11 Los Angeles show police putting him into the back of a police SUV ahead of his expected transfer to LAPD custody. (FOX 11)

The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest Wednesday and said the Pasadena Police Department detained Smith, 31, at around 11:50 a.m. near Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard.

The caller said he saw Smith in a black hoodie, dark sweatpants and the distinctive backpack he was seen wearing in surveillance video showing him buying a vape pen at a Los Angeles 7-Eleven store just 30 minutes after the killing.

BRIANNA KUPFER’S ALLEGED KILLER CAUGHT AFTER PEDESTRIAN CALLS 911

Smith, who has a rap sheet spanning two coasts, initially gave a fictitious name, the source said. The LAPD sent its fugitive unit with a fingerprint reader to Pasadena and confirmed Smith’s identity with the device.

The LAPD received more than 1,000 tips since launching its investigation into the Jan. 13 stabbing death of the UCLA graduate student, the source said.