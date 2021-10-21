Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Brian Laundrie’s backpack, notebook found in Florida park near human remains, FBI says

The FBI confirmed to reporters in Florida on Wednesday that investigators found what appeared to be human remains, “along with personal items, such as a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie,” just hours after Laundrie’s parents searched the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

“These items were found in an area that, up until recently, had been underwater. Our evidence response team is on scene using all available forensic resources to process the area,” said Michael McPherson, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Tampa division. “It’s likely the team will be on scene for several days.”

He also identified Laundrie specifically as “a person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito.”

McPherson is no stranger to the case. He was seen Sept. 20 at the Laundries’ North Port, Florida, home as agents executed a search warrant.

In response to the update, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told Fox News Digital that parents Chris and Roberta Laundrie “were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located.”

Bertolino said the findings were discovered “in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be.” He added: “Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Ilhan Omar says Democrats who won’t nix filibuster ‘are killing our democracy’

“Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said any Senate Democrats standing in the way of eliminating the filibuster “are killing our democracy.”

Omar lashed out at her upper chamber counterparts who have stood against progressive calls to nix the filibuster, accusing them of being the death knell of democracy.

“The filibuster–and the Democratic Senators who continue to uphold it–are killing our democracy,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Democrat’s latest attack on her fellow party members came after Senate Republicans successfully filibustered the Democrats’ election overhaul bill.

Wednesday’s filibuster is the third time this year that Senate Republicans have blocked the Democrats’ voting overhaul agenda.

Progressives have been staunch in their calls for the abolition of the filibuster, although moderate Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have opposed the removal of the Senate procedure. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Politico calls out Biden for not doing interviews: ‘Reflects the bunker mentality this White House has taken’

Politico is calling out President Biden for his lack of availability for one-on-one media interviews.

On Tuesday’s installment of its “West Wing Playbook” newsletter, Politico reporters Alex Thompson and Tina Sfondeles began by highlighting that Biden has participated in “just 10” interviews in the first nine months of his presidency – and not one since Labor Day.

His tally pales in comparison to the 57 interviews Donald Trump had done and the 131 Barack Obama had done at the same point in their presidencies, according to Mark Knoller, a former CBS reporter and “presidential watcher.” Politico also noted that Biden had done “at least double” the interviews at this point when he was vice president under Obama.

“Biden’s team is quick to note that he often takes questions from reporters after he does events. Allies of the president are even quicker to note that no one outside of the Washington press corps really cares about press access,” Politico wrote. “But the lack of interviews reflects the bunker mentality this White House has taken with the media — particularly the extensive back-and-forths where reporters can follow-up, push, and prod.”

“Biden has been especially wary of talking to print publications; he has yet to do an interview with reporters from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Associated Press, or Reuters,” the newsletter added.

Politico pointed out that the only three print interviews Biden had done so far were with New York Times columnist David Brooks, The Atlantic columnist Edward-Isaac Dovere and People magazine as part of a joint interview with first lady Jill Biden. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday night argued the U.S. was in a “dangerous state of decline” under President Biden.

“He caused each and every one of these crises,” the host said on “Hannity.” “They were all preventable, and with each passing day, his administration’s policies and proposals are only making everything worse. And sadly, it’s not even clear that Biden even really knows what’s going on.”

