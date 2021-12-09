Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a petition in Sarasota County, Florida, on Wednesday to gain access to the estate of their son, Brian Laundrie, who died by suicide in a nature reserve about five miles from their North Port home.

Brian Laundrie was a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his former fiancee, Gabby Petito, who was reported missing on September 11 while the couple was on a cross-country road trip. Her remains were found near Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19.

Authorities found Brian’s remains with the help of his parents in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida on Oct. 20, more than a month after he left their home. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.