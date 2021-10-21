The apparent human remains discovered Wednesday morning when Brian Laundrie’s parents were searching in a Florida park consisted of “bones,” Fox News has confirmed.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital on Thursday that the apparent skeletal remains, specifically “bones,” were recovered within the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday morning near belongings that appear to have been Brian Laundrie’s, including a notebook and a backpack. Laundrie, now a fugitive, was last seen in mid-September when he left for a hike in the park.

“These items were found in an area that, up until recently, had been underwater. Our evidence response team is on scene using all available forensic resources to process the area,” said Michael McPherson, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Tampa division, during a Wednesday press conference. “It’s likely the team will be on scene for several days.”

On Thursday, famed forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that even when human the remains are “skeletonized” – or left with only a skeleton – “still, usually there’s enough soft tissue remaining” for DNA tests and toxicology examinations to be performed.

The skeletonization of a body could, however, make the cause of death “more difficult to determine” and could also possibly “interfere” with the time of death determination, he said.

When asked if a body that had been submerged in marshy water for four to five weeks could deteriorate so quickly, the Fox News contributor said no, explaining that a body “would not skeletonize that quickly.”

“In order to be skeletonized in this short period – that’s within five weeks under these circumstances – it is largely secondary to animal activity,” Baden said, mentioning the possible interference from rodents, alligators or bugs. “If it were just left out in the open in the worst conditions, the body might bloat up and there’d be a lot of a lot of destruction of soft tissues … [but] the body wouldn’t be skeletonized.”

Chris and Roberta Laundrie said Brian, 23, left his family’s North Port, Florida, home on Sept. 13 to hike in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, located alongside the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve. The Laundries’ attorney had initially identified the date of Brian’s disappearance as Sept. 14 before changing the timeline weeks later.

The parents met law enforcement at the park on Wednesday morning, when they searched a trail that Brian was known to frequent and discovered what appeared to be his belongings, authorities have said.

Officials have not yet said whether the remains are Laundrie’s, but the Laundries’ attorney, Steven Bertolino, has told Fox News Digital the “probability is high.”

Laundrie and his 22-year-old fiancee, Gabby Petito, left for a trip in mid-June with the plan to visit national parks in her white converted Ford Transit. The couple had met years earlier on Long Island, New York, where they grew up, and later moved into the North Port home with Brian’s parents.

Petito’s body was later discovered in Wyoming on Sept. 19, and she was later found to have died of manual strangulation.

Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito’s murder and is also wanted on separate charges of unauthorized use of her bank card.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.