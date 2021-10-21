Now that human remains have been found alongside Brian Laundrie’s backpack and notebook in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, attention is shifting to his parents’ actions following Gabby Petito’s homicide and their son’s subsequent disappearance.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie left their North Port home early Wednesday to search in Myakkahatchee, which sits alongside the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve. While they were there, “some articles belonging to Brian were found,” according to the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino.

Michael McPherson, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Tampa division, later confirmed that human remains were found in an area that had been underwater until recently.

The Laundries reported Brian missing on Sept. 17, telling authorities that he had left their home on Sept. 14 for the Carlton Reserve. The family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, clarified weeks later that Brian had actually left the home on Sept. 13.