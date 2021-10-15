Brian Laundrie manhunt: Chris Laundrie installs apparent doorbell camera

Chris Laundrie, father of fugitive Brian Laundrie, on Friday installed what appeared to be a new doorbell camera as the FBI and law enforcement officials continue to search for his son.

Brian Laundrie is wanted on debit card fraud charges and is a person of interest in the homicide of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE MANHUNT: FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS SAYS HE HOPES FUGITIVE ‘IS APPREHENDED’ IF FOUND GUILTY

The new camera doorbell comes as media and occasional protesters surround the Laundries’ home in North Port, Florida, as they await answers regarding Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts and Petito’s killing, which a coroner ruled to be homicide by strangulation on Tuesday.

Brian Laundrie and Petito were traveling cross country in a Ford Transit van before Petito’s parents reported her missing on Sept. 11. Eight days later, the FBI discovered her remains at a dispersed campground area within the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Moose, Wyoming, where the couple had spent some time in late August, according to witnesses.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE UPDATE: WHERE DOES THE SEARCH STAND NOW?

Laundrie returned home to Florida on Sept. 1 in Petito’s van but without her. His whereabouts have been unknown for weeks. His parents reported him missing to North Port Police on Sept. 17.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sept. 23, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, accusing him of bank card fraud. Authorities alleged at the time that he used an unidentified person’s Capital One card and the personal identification number to charge or withdraw over $1,000 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, a period when Petito was missing.