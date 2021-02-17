Brent Bozell's son arrested for suspected involvement in Capitol riot

The son of prominent conservative political figure Brent Bozell has been charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Leo Brent Bozell IV, of Palmyra, Pa, was charged with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a newly unsealed FBI affidavit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Bozell’s lawyer, David Deitch, declined to comment Wednesday.

NATIONAL GUARD WILL END ITS MISSION IN THE NATION’S CAPITAL BY MID-MARCH

Bozell, 41, was identified by tipsters in part by the Hershey Christian Academy sweatshirt he was wearing that day, according to the 12-page affidavit. The academy is a private Christian school in central Pennsylvania where he coached girls’ basketball.

The affidavit shows images from videos of Bozell wearing a Hershey Christian Academy sweatshirt while in the Senate chamber and exiting the Capitol.

At one point while on the Senate balcony, Bozell moved a video camera feeding video to C-SPAN so that it pointed at the ground as rioters began to stream onto the Senate floor, the affidavit said. That prevented the camera from further recording rioters entering the Senate chamber, the affidavit said.

The suspect is the son of the famous activist who founded the Media Research Center, Parents Television Council and other conservative media organizations.

The elder Bozell, although sympathizing with supporters of former President Trump, condemned the riots.

“One element went forward in lawlessness and it’s done tremendous damage to everyone else,” Bozell said in a Fox News interview. “I think it’s absolutely wrong.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal law enforcement agents have arrested nearly 200 people so far on charges related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last month, and the FBI is showing no signs of slowing down.

Five people, including a U.S. Capitol police officer, died during or in connection with the siege.