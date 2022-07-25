Breaching whale jumps out of ocean and lands on top of a Massachusetts fishing boat

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A breaching whale crashed into a fishing boat in Massachusetts on Sunday in shocking footage posted to social media.

Video shows a boat anchored off of White Horse Beach in Plymouth, MA when a large whale breaches the water and crashes onto the boat’s bow.

Passengers all appeared to be at the stern of the boat, and there were no reported injuries from the incident.

“The whales are sending a clear message,” the original post of the video read.

MACDILL AIRMEN RESCUE 8 CIVILIANS FROM SHARKS CIRCLING THEIR CAPSIZED BOAT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instances of whales jumping onto ships are rare but not unheard-of. Researchers say most instances occur with juvenile whales.