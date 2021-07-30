Brawl breaks out on Venice Beach Boardwalk

A brawl broke out on the Venice Beach Boardwalk in California between who appeared to be three homeless men.

“It’s not an uncommon sight,” Adam Merchant, assistant manager of the Fig Tree Restaurant in Venice, said. “With the restaurant being open until 9 or 10 o’clock, people are scared to come to the boardwalk past a certain time,” he added.

A man holding a large pole is seen in the video charging another man who is exchanging punches with a third man. Some passersby of the Wednesday incident steer clear of the men, who are shouting and screaming, while others were seen recording the incident.

A security guard is seen trying to break up the fight, but the men with their aggressive behavior. The video also shows police officers nearby. The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return Fox News’s request for comment if anyone was detained or injured during the incident.

The area has seen a sharp increase in homeless encampments and related crime in recent months.

Fox News previously reported there was a 132% increase in which a homeless person was a suspect in assaults in the L.A. neighborhood as of May, and a 126% increase in which the victim of an attack was homeless.

There was also a 1,100% increase in robberies in which a homeless person was the victim and a 160% increase in robberies where a homeless person was a suspect.

City workers this month have worked on moving the homeless encampments and cleaning up the area after Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva visited the neighborhood earlier this year “to view the failures of local politicians” and vowed to clean it up.

“There just has to be more enforcement, I guess. You know what I mean, just gotta be strict about it so the boardwalk can be safe again,” Culver City resident Daniel Blum told CBS Los Angeles of the cleanup efforts.