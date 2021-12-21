Brawl between Packers, Ravens fans in Baltimore drags woman into melee

A brawl between fans of the Baltimore Ravens and the visiting Green Bay Packers appeared to drag an innocent bystander into the mix during Sunday’s melee as both teams were playing on the field.

Videos posted to social media show the confrontation between fans at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium that escalated into a wild fight that lasted for several minutes. During the chaos, a fight breaks out and a fan wearing a Ravens jersey jumps in the middle of the fracas.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

He appeared to jump on top of a female and pin her down in the middle of the scuffle. Others are heard yelling, “Get off the girl.”

Things got worse from there as a Ravens fan who appeared to be with the woman was visibly upset and appears to be yelling after talking with her.

“Who the (expletive) did it,” he yells as the woman pulls him away. “I’m going (expletive) to kill you!”

Moments later, as things calm down, another brawl breaks out when another man is seen telling a police officer that the woman was hit in the face. As he’s talking, someone wearing Green Bay colors jumps over a seat and attacks him.

He is quickly taken away by the officer.

No one was arrested, but four people were kicked out of the stadium, the Baltimore Police Department told Fox News. The Packers beat the Ravens 31-30.

Sunday’s melee was the latest in a string of brawls involving fans at NFL venues this season.

In October, a Kansas City Chiefs fan known as “X-Factor” was banned from Arrowhead Stadium after he was seen in a video fighting at the venue. Fans of the Rams and Chargers, both Los Angeles-based teams, were involved in a preseason game fight in the venue both teams share in August.