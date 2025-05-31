Brain cancer patient DJ Daniel faces 3 new tumors after inspiring President Trump, law enforcement

​

A 13-year-old boy sworn in by the Secret Service after inspiring President Donald Trump with his fight against incurable brain cancer, was recently diagnosed with three additional tumors.

The White House said Friday that Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel’s father, Theodis, revealed his son has three new tumors.

“We’re lifting up Agent DJ Daniel in prayer after his dad, Theodis, shared that DJ is now facing three new tumors,” the White House wrote in an X post.

“DJ is one of the strongest, bravest young men—and has now been sworn into 1,351 law enforcement agencies across the country. Agent Daniel, you’re a true legend.”

Daniel, whose dream is to become a police officer, was thrust into the national spotlight when he was sworn in by the president before a joint session of Congress March 4.

Doctors gave him less than five months to live in 2018, when he was initially diagnosed with brain cancer.

Taking advantage of a research study, the Texas teen is still alive after numerous brain surgeries.

“Just winging it day by day,” Theodis Daniel told affiliate FOX 7 Austin. “He does have three new tumors. It’s rough. There isn’t a class that can teach you how to deal with it. You’re hearing that your child has a nasty disease.

“We’re just going around showing people, ‘Hey, you do care for one another,’” he added. “Let’s give compassion, and let’s try to join and help each other get through things.”

Daniel surpassed his dream of setting a Guinness World Record by being sworn in by 1,000 law enforcement agencies across the country.

Most recently, Daniel was sworn in by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.

“I saw Theodis pick his son up,” Williamson County Deputy Jeffrey Combs told FOX 7. “I felt that unconditional love, and I just knew I had to find DJ. So, it all worked out.”

His most recent federal agency swearing-in happened in April when a fellow cancer survivor, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, named him an honorary United States Park Police officer.