Boys, ages 7 and 9, seen in armed standoff receiving assistance from deputies

A New Mexico sheriff’s office is defending its decision not to arrest two young boys, ages 7 and 9, seen in drone footage in an armed standoff with deputies.

Video released Thursday by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) shows the two boys dressed in Minecraft and Star Wars-themed pajamas standing behind a covered air-conditioning unit and carrying a loaded handgun.

In the nearly six minutes of footage shared, the children are seen looking around as if they are trying to avoid detection and capture. Eventually, the boys are surrounded and detained by deputies.

“This case illustrates the complex intersection of juvenile crime, mental health, and public safety,” Sheriff John Allen said in a statement. “We are taking important steps to close service gaps and expand our ability to work with juveniles involved in firearms or violent crimes.”

The incident took place on Feb. 16 but was highlighted on Thursday while BCSO showcased the work of its behavioral health unit and “a new initiative designed to address critical service gaps in the community,” according to a press release.

Allen said his department had been called to the home of the incident dozens of times prior to the standoff due to problems with the boys and their families, the Albuquerque Journal reported, adding that it is not known how the boys got the gun.

The newspaper said no charges have been filed against the boys and that they have not been removed from their home, although the gun seen in the video was seized.

“Children are our future, and we know one side is going to say, ‘Lock them in jail.’ They’re 7 and 9 years old. I told you before, numerous times in numerous interviews, that I understand the frontal lobe,” Allen said, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Members of the department’s behavioral health unit are in contact with the boys’ families “providing every recourse possible to assist the children involved,” a BCSO sergeant told Fox News Digital.

BCSO said its drone “allowed deputies to secure the area swiftly and safely, ultimately preventing a potential deadly force encounter with the juveniles.”