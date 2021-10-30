A seven-year-old boy died and his grandmother was seriously injured in an apartment fire in New York City as the FDNY deals with staff shortages in response to a vaccine mandate.

Firefighters responded to a 1:30 a.m. call Saturday at a building in Washington Heights, where fire broke out in the building superintendent’s basement apartment. First responders quickly contained and extinguished the fire.

Five people were inside the apartment at the time, including Robert Resto, 7, the super’s grandson, and the super’s wife, 54.

NYC firefighters protest vaccine mandates outside Gracie Mansion, de Blasio’s home

Resto was pronounced dead inside the apartment, ABC 7 reported. The super’s wife was taken to Jacobi Hospital and listed in serious condition.

Resto was found hidden under a bed severely burned.