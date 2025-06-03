Boulder terror attack suspect showed signs of growing ‘lone-wolf’ radicalization, says former FBI supervisor

​

The Egyptian-born illegal immigrant suspected of firebombing a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon has the hallmark signs of a lone-wolf terrorist, adding to a worrying trend of solo attacks.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is accused of using homemade incendiary devices to light eight people on fire as they gathered to advocate for the return of Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity in a daytime attack at Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall. Videos depict a shirtless man, allegedly Soliman, standing menacingly and holding two more devices after the initial attack as bystanders filmed him. Authorities eventually swarmed the scene, and he surrendered.

“From a behavioral and psychological profiling perspective, this suggests impulsive extremism or a desire for martyrdom rather than escape or survival,” Jason Pack, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, told Fox News Digital.

At one point during the attack, Soliman reportedly yelled, “Free Palestine.”

“These traits [are] often associated with ideologically driven lone actors. This kind of attacker typically operates without a support network but may be influenced by online propaganda or perceived injustices,” he said. “The erratic behavior, crude weaponry and politically charged language point to a disorganized, emotionally unstable individual whose radicalization, if confirmed, could place the case within the growing trend of unpredictable, lone-wolf-style domestic attacks.”

An arrest affidavit describing Soliman’s interview with local law enforcement upon his arrest also suggests amateurishness.

“During the interview, SOLIMAN stated that he researched on YouTube how to make Molotov Cocktails, purchased the ingredients to do so, and constructed them,” according to the affidavit. “He traveled to Boulder, Colorado in his vehicle with the Molotov cocktails and threw two of the cocktails at individuals participating in a pro-Israel gathering. He also stated that he picked up gas at a gas station on the way to Boulder.”

The affidavit also said he left an iPhone and journal with messages to his family at his Colorado Springs home.

“In my years with the FBI, I’ve seen cases just like this. It’s rare, but not unheard of, for someone to act out violently in support of a cause, especially when that person feels isolated, powerless or desperate,” Pack said. “Based on what we know, based on the information we know now, Soliman appears to fit the profile of a lone actor … someone with a grievance who may have felt unheard and decided to lash out.”

Pack noted that authorities will also assess Soliman’s mental health.

Soliman also reportedly told investigators he wanted to “kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead” and that “he would do it … again.”

“This kind of violence shakes communities, and it’s not something law enforcement takes lightly,” said Pack. “One man with homemade firebombs injured nearly a dozen people. That’s why police around the country will be taking a second look at security plans for similar events, especially ones tied to Israel, Gaza or other politically charged issues.”

Soliman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, crimes against at-risk adults/elderly, assault, criminal attempt to commit class 1 and class 2 felonies, and use of explosives or incendiary devices during a felony.

The FBI described his actions as a “targeted terror attack.”

“These kinds of lone-wolf attacks are tough to predict, but they’re not impossible to stop. The key is sharing intel, watching for behavioral warning signs and not ignoring threats when they surface,” Pack said.

The pro-Israel advocates gathered on Sunday for a Run for Their Lives event, a run/walk to raise awareness about Israeli hostages still in Hamas captivity. The victims ranged in age from 52 to 88, and one of them was in critical condition.

Soliman first arrived in the United States on a non-immigrant visa in August 2022. That visa expired in February 2023, but he remained in the country. He received a work permit from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in March 2023 that was valid through March of this year. He once again overstayed his visa and was in the country illegally during Sunday’s attack.