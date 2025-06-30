Boulder terror attack: Colorado woman, 82, injured by Molotov cocktail dies, charges upgraded

​

Colorado prosecutors on Monday upgraded the charges against the alleged Boulder terror suspect following the death of an 82-year-old woman who was injured by Molotov cocktails in the June 1 attack.

The woman was identified in court documents as Karen Diamond. The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said she “died tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack.”

“I am devastated to hear of Karen Diamond’s passing,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Monday. “This loss is deeply felt by the Boulder community and our entire state, particularly within our strong Jewish community. My heartfelt condolences go out to her friends and family. Karen was taken from us too soon, and we mourn her loss while remembering her life and the impact she had on those who loved her.”

Mohamed Sabry Soliman was indicted last week on 12 hate crime counts in the June 1 attack in downtown Boulder. He is accused of trying to kill the eight people who were hurt when he threw Molotov cocktails — bottles filled with flammable liquid that are ignited — as well as other people nearby.

Soliman’s attorney, David Kraut, entered the not guilty plea on Soliman’s behalf during a hearing Friday. Soliman was being represented by public defenders who do not comment on their cases to news media.

Investigators say Soliman told them he intended to kill the roughly 20 participants at the weekly demonstration on Boulder’s Pearl Street pedestrian mall. But he threw just two of his over two dozen Molotov cocktails while yelling “Free Palestine.”

Soliman, who is also being prosecuted in state court for attempted murder and other charges, told investigators he tried to buy a gun but was not able to because he was not a “legal citizen.”

Fox News Digital’s Audrey Conklin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.