Boulder, Colorado suspected terror attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman faces murder, assault, other charges

Suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman is now facing murder, assault and other charges following what the FBI called a “targeted terror attack” in Boulder, Colorado, over the weekend.

The violence Sunday against a pro-Israel group advocating for Hamas to release Israeli hostages left eight people, ages 52 to 88, with injuries, including one in critical condition, according to the FBI. Police responded to the area after receiving reports of a man with a weapon setting people on fire.

Soliman was charged with murder in the first degree – deliberation with intent; murder in the first degree – extreme indifference; crimes against at-risk adults/elderly; 1st degree assault – non-family; 1st degree assault – heat of passion; criminal attempt to commit class one and class two felonies; and use of explosives or incendiary devices during felony.

Soliman was also in the United States illegally, Fox News has learned.

As of Monday morning, there have been no fatalities confirmed by either the FBI or Boulder Police Department. Soliman was booked into the Boulder County Jail on Sunday evening and remains held on a $10 million bond.

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” FBI director Kash Patel said. “Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

Soliman, 45, was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries after his alleged attack on the “Run for Their Lives” group that was gathering on Pearl Street, police said Sunday night.

The group is a grassroots organization that facilitates global run and walk events calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. This particular chapter of the group meets on a weekly basis, police said.

Soliman was allegedly yelling “Free Palestine” during the attack, which was near the county courthouse on Pearl Street.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the attack is being investigated as an act of “ideologically motivated violence,” based on early information, evidence and witness accounts.

