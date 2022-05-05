Boulder Catholic church vandalized with abortion rights graffiti

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Catholic Church in Boulder, Colorado was vandalized this week with anti-religious and abortion rights graffiti.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News it responded to reports Wednesday morning of vandalism at the church.

Photos show the church tagged with messages like “bans off our bodies” and “my body my choice.” Several anarchist symbols were spray-painted on the walls as well.



The sheriff’s office said it is investigating all evidence, including surveillance footage. Multiple suspects may have been involved, BCSO said.

It was not the first time Sacred Heart of Mary Church was defaced. A similar incident happened back in September. The sheriff’s office said the crime is similar in nature but cannot conclusively say that the two are linked.

The vandalism this time around comes as the abortion debate is once again sweeping the nation in reaction to a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft that would effectively overturn Roe v. Wade.

Since its publication Monday night, rallies have broken out across the country, pitting protesters on either side of the debate against each other.