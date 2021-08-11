Boston police on Wednesday were investigating reports of shots fired in the Back Bay neighborhood that sent people scrambling for safety, according to local outlets.

Police told Fox News that officers received a call around 7:45 p.m. regarding shots fired near the Prudential Center.

No further details have been released.

Witnesses described the scene to Boston 25 News.

A local FOX affiliate reporter spoke with friends dining out on a patio as the shots rang out. They described a “stampede of people running away from gunfire.”

One witness said she initially thought the gunshots she heard was car backfire.

“And then people came running from the street with fear on their faces yelling, ‘Run!’ And then multiple gunshots followed right after and everyone ran,” she said.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

No injuries have been reported.