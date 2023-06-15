Boston serial rape suspect Matthew Nilo released on bail

Boston serial rape suspect Matthew Nilo on Thursday afternoon was fitted for a GPS monitor and released on $500,000 bail from the Suffolk County Jail.

Nilo, a 35-year-old Boston native and New Jersey-based attorney, is accused of raping and sexually assaulting several women between 2007 and 2008 in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown.

His attorney, Joseph Cataldo, declined to comment on his release to Fox News Digital, but he did tell reporters outside the Suffolk County Superior Court on Monday that Nilo’s family was expected to post bail.

The Boston Police Department and FBI said they linked Nilo to four sexual assaults that occurred in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown through forensic genealogy and DNA analysis. All four attacks were DNA-linked, authorities said last month when they arrested the suspect at his residence in New Jersey.

One of his accusers, Lori Pinkham, told reporters on Monday that she feared Nilo could be a danger to the community if released.

“I’m so upset that he’s able to get bail because for the first time… I’ve waited so long to have my day in court with him, and the fact that now he’s able to just go back to his life and walk around for a year, and he could get away, and he could do it to somebody else, it’s just sad,” she said, adding that she understands the court has a “process.”

Pinkham, who said she was working as a bar manager in Cambridge at the time of the 2007 attack, alleged that Nilo forced her into a vehicle at gunpoint near Government Center in downtown Boston.

Cataldo is questioning what he describes as “the suspicious nature in which the DNA was recovered, but we’ll get to that in due course,” he said Monday outside a Suffolk County courtroom.

The suspect is charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape and one count of indecent assault and battery.

Nilo would have been 19 or 20 years old and in college around the time of the assaults, his LinkedIn shows.