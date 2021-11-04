Boston school principal left unconscious, hospitalized after alleged attack by student

A principal of a Boston public school was left unconscious and hospitalized on Wednesday after she was allegedly attacked by a 16-year-old female student in front of other staff and students, according to reports.

Patricia Lampron, 61, the principal at Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School, was on the ground being cared for by another staff member when Boston police arrived. She was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to WBZ-TV.

She reportedly suffered a head injury and broken ribs in the alleged attack. Another unnamed staff member was also allegedly assaulted.

The student was arrested on two counts of assault and battery, including on a person over 60, causing serious injury, according to the station.

“This violent behavior will not be tolerated,” Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement, adding that school will be canceled on Thursday, according to the station. “The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority at Boston Public Schools. I am personally involved and am ensuring we are taking immediate and swift action.”

Members of the school’s Safety Team and Crisis Team will be available to students on Friday, according to WHDH.