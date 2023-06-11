Boston police identify suspect accused of shooting responding police officer: ‘No respect for life’

Boston police have identified the suspect whoallegedly shot a Boston Police officer multiple times Friday night.

John Lazare, 23, of Brockton, Massachusetts is facing a slew of charges including assault and battery with a firearm, armed robbery, and assault with a dangerous weapon, Boston Police officials said in a press conference on Saturday, June 10.

“This is another example of people who have no respect for life in any way shape or form,” Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at the press conference.

According to the police report, on Friday, June 9 at approximately 9:15 p.m., the unidentified officer saw Lazare who was in the process of robbing a delivery driver.

The officer said that Lazare matched the description of someone wanted for robbing a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver on the same street on Wednesday.

When the officer went to confront him, Lazare allegedly opened fire, hitting the officer multiple times.

Police say that Lazare attempted to evade arrest by running inside a store and climbing onto the roof of a building. He allegedly jumped from the roof, landing in an alleyway and injuring his leg.

The Boston police department officer called for assistance over a police channel, and colleagues came and arrested Lazare and took the injured officer to Boston Medical Center. The officer was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said Saturday that the officer is expected to survive. His name has not been released.

Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Colonel Jack Mawn released a statement following the officer shooting, commending the officer and sharing his commitment to keep people in Massachusetts safe.

“When they hurt, we hurt,” Mawn said in a statement. “Policing is a dangerous job. The men and women in this profession wear a bulletproof vest and carry a pistol, just to go to work.”

“It is a noble profession – a calling, more than an occupation,” he continued. “Those who answer the call, who join the ranks, know the risks. There are times, like last night, when we are confronted with this reality.”

Mawn said that since May 31, 2023, 166 officers have been shot in the line of duty in the U.S., and 20 of them died.

“To members of the law enforcement profession, we thank you from the depth of our hearts,” Mawn said. “Please continue to take care of yourselves, each other, and those who wait for your safe return home at the end of every shift.”