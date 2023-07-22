Boston man wanted for allegedly opening fire at man he feuded with in front of pastry shop arrested: police

A Boston restaurant owner who police had been searching for after he allegedly shot at a man front of a pastry shop last week was arrested Friday by the Boston Police Department Fugitive Unit.

Patrick Mendoza, 54, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon (gun), assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, police said in a release. He was ordered to be held without bail, according to Fox affiliate Boston 25.

Mendoza, co-owner of Monica’s Trattoria, allegedly rode his bike up to Modern Pastry on Hanover Street in Boston on July 12 and opened fire, according to the news station. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was finally taken into custody after an eight-day search.

Mendoza had been feuding with the man he allegedly shot at, and was reportedly on probation for an assault conviction involving the same man, the Boston Herald reported, adding that his probation would have ended the day of the alleged shooting. He also reportedly has at least two other court documented incidents involving the man, who reportedly lived above the pastry shop.

“He spotted this individual who he had prior cases with, prior run-ins with, he was actually on probation that day when the shooting happened,” Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Nucci said in court Friday, Boston 25 reported. “He fired multiple shots at this individual, stating, ‘It’s going to be quick. I’m going to kill you.’ Luckily none of the shots struck the individual, but they did strike the window of Modern Pastry.”

Witnesses at the alleged shooting told police it was like the “Wild West,” the Herald reported.

“Mendoza began swearing and yelling at him, calling him [expletive],” one witness reportedly told police, Boston 25 reported.

Another witness claimed he said, “I’m gonna kill you mother (expletive)! It’s gonna be quick,” according to the Herald.

The alleged victim said he ran behind a parked Jeep after hearing two shots, claiming, “one of the shots narrowly missed him and impacted the front window of Modern Pastry,” the Herald reported. He said he then ran “for my life” after Mendoza fled until he found a police officer.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Nucci said that the Commonwealth would be seeking detention for Mendoza and requested the earliest possible hearing.