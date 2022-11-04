Boston doctor arrested in child sex trafficking sting, told officer he wasn’t ‘in mood’ to get caught: report

A Boston doctor who unknowingly told an undercover officer he was “just not in the mood to get arrested today” has been detained in a federal child sex trafficking sting, a report says.

Sadeq Quraishi, an anesthesiologist at Tufts Medical Center, is now facing a charge of attempted sex trafficking of a child after allegedly agreeing to pay $250 to have sex with an imaginary underage girl, according to WFXT.

“When we learned today of the disturbing allegations made against Dr. Quraishi, we immediately suspended his medical staff privileges, and he has been placed on leave while we await further information from law enforcement,” the Boston hospital said in a statement.

The alleged events that led up to Quraishi’s arrest began when he responded to an online ad showing what appeared to be two 18-year-old females that described them as “beautiful flowers” who were “Travelin’ thru town on a lil roadtrip!” WFXT reported, citing court documents.

NYC HOMELESS MAN ARRESTED IN JOGGER’S SEXUAL ASSAULT IS ALLEGED SERIAL RAPIST

The undercover officer monitoring the ad then told Quraishi through text messaging that the teens were actually 12 and 14 years old and available for sex in exchange for money, according to WFXT.

Both parties reportedly asked each other if they were police officers before Quraishi ultimately agreed to pay $250 for a sexual encounter with one of the girls in the ad, WFXT reported, citing an officer from ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations department.

“Hey you’ve been super nice and I appreciate it … just the age thing is throwing me … if you were to tell me she’s 16 or older and just looks young enough to pass off for 14 that would be a different thing,” the station quoted Quraishi as saying in one message.

“Its alright. I mean you can pretend if you want, but that’s why I keep it realz. case peeps don’t like it. shame. you were sweet but I get it,” the undercover officer then replied, according to court documents viewed by the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Ugh … man you’re making things difficult — seems like a fun experience … just not in the mood to get arrested today,” Quraishi allegedly replied, according to WFXT.

The doctor was arrested when he showed up at a Boston hotel and paid an undercover officer $250 for a keycard. The doctor also indicated while being taken into custody that he had paid for sex in the past, WFXT also reported, citing the court documents. Quraishi is now being held without bail.