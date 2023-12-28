Boston-area police lieutenant charged with raping child over past year

Winthrop Police Lt. James Feeley, 56, has been arraigned in court on child rape and related charges in the Boston area.Feeley is charged with one count of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, with the alleged assaults occurring over the past year.Judge Joseph Griffin set Feeley’s bail at $200,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim.

A Boston-area police lieutenant was arraigned in court Wednesday on child rape and other charges, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Winthrop Police Lt. James Feeley, 56, has been charged with one count of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. The alleged assault happened over the past year and Feeley was arrested on Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Hui said.

“We have a far better understanding of the care and approach to child victims of violence and sexual assault than in the past, and this victim and the victim’s family will receive all the help and support they need as this case moves forward,” Hayden said in a statement.

Judge Joseph Griffin ordered Feeley held on $200,000 bail and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim. Feeley, who was wearing street clothes, was also placed on administrative leave by his department pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Feeley’s attorney, according to WBZ-TV, acknowledged that his client had “brought shame upon his family,” but that he had no criminal record and that the allegations were “an aberration of immense proportions.”

Feeley is scheduled to return to court Jan. 29 for a probable cause hearing.