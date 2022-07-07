Boris Johnson resignation, Biden admin blasted over handling of departures and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

BRITISH BOMBSHELL – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce resignation after whirlwind of ethics scandals. Continue reading …

‘BAD FORM’ – White House blasted over handling of Biden admin officials departure. Continue reading …

‘WHITENESS AND MALENESS’ – Biden admin uses taxpayer cash to fund study into kids’ racial preferences. Continue reading …

CALL FOR JUSTICE – After Highland Park, Chicago pastor advocates for unseen victims in city’s violent South Side. Continue reading …

FAILURE TO DEFEND – Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has failed to defend our homeland and must be impeached, GOP reps say. Continue reading …

BLUNT MESSAGE – Senators rip Biden for ‘extraordinarily disappointing’ marijuana stance. Continue reading …

BIDEN’S BIG BAILOUT – What President Biden’s union pension bailout means – and will it work? Continue reading …

BENDING THE RULES – Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law. Continue reading …

‘PUBLIC RELATIONS MIRAGE’ – President Biden’s Education Department is sued over new parents council that groups claim is ‘cabal’ of left-wing activists. Continue reading …

HIGH PRAISE – Author says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is ‘our greatest living American,’ despite constant attacks from the Left. Continue reading …

‘KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT ME’ – Rep. Mayra Flores fires back after New York Times calls her ‘far-right Latina.’ Continue reading …

UNSUBSTANTIATED THEORY – MSNBC historian ridiculed for connecting Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III to Kyle Rittenhouse. Continue reading …

‘NEEDS TO BE A NATIONAL BAN’ – Highland Park mayor touts city’s strict gun laws after mass shooting, points finger at Indiana, Missouri. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host says no one has confidence in the American presidency anymore. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – President Biden should be impeached for sending our natural assets to our enemy China, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Liz Cheney is ‘smearing’ all Trump voters, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

EXTREME MAKEOVER – Celebrity plastic surgery has long been a taboo subject, but stars are starting to speak out about the work they have or haven’t had done. Continue reading …

BREW WITH A VIEW – From Colorado to Nebraska, brewery owners are serving up their signature brews in the Midwest — offering gorgeous vistas as well. Continue reading …

DETAILING THE ORDEAL – Ukraine war victim Oleg Moskalenko, brutalized by Russian military, continues his recovery months later. Continue reading …

COURT DRAMA – American WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in a Russian court to face drug charges as fear of a conviction looms. Continue reading …

“The Biden administration is selling off our emergency oil reserves to China. That’s not an indictable offense? It’s certainly an impeachable one and they should impeach him for that.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

