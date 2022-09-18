Border Patrol seize 450 pounds of meth from abandoned Hummer near Canadian border

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border Patrol agents seized 450 pounds of meth worth $1.7 million in an abandoned vehicle in northwestern Washington.

The drugs were found in duffel bags in a Hummer H3 in the Blaine Sector, which sits about 30 miles south of Vancouver, Canada.

It’s unclear how agents knew to target the abandoned vehicle, but Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller said that Border Patrol “foiled a cross border drug smuggling attempt.”

SAN DIEGO BECOMES ‘EPICENTER’ OF FENTANYL SMUGGLING AMID SPIKE IN DEATHS, DRUG SEIZURES

“This seizure is an excellent example of their commitment to this honorable mission by taking nearly 450 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets,” BeMiller said in a statement.

Most seizures of meth by Border Patrol occur near the southern border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of 148,000 pounds of meth seized so far this fiscal year through July, 138,000 pounds were located at the southwest border, 10,000 pounds were seized on the coast or in the interior, and just 566 pounds were located at the northern border, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

Nationwide, about 553,000 pounds of drugs have been sized by Border Patrol, including 54,000 pounds of cocaine and 10,600 pounds of fentanyl.