Border patrol K-9 killed, agent injured after vehicle slides on black ice in Washington, agency says

A K-9 serving with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was killed early Sunday when her agent slid across black ice, resulting in a tragic car accident, officials said.

The dog, named Jackie, was with her agent patrolling an area near Colville, Wash., when their vehicle hit ice on Highway 395 around 2 a.m. and lost traction — not long before the vehicle “went over a steep embankment and rolled multiple times.”

The agent was rescued from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life, but K-9 Jackie died from her injuries at the scene, CBP said in a press release on Sunday.

“Thank you to all the rescuers and medical staff involved and please remember K-9 Jackie and the agent in your thoughts and prayers,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller said in a statement. “We understand the risks that we take as well as our K-9 partners; it is never easy when we lose a partner.”

Jackie had served with the federal agency since April 2015.