Border Patrol in Miami encounter 88 Cuban migrants on 5 boats in Florida Keys ahead of New Year

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Miami sector had a busy end to the year, reporting 88 migrant encounters throughout the Florida Keys in the last 24 hours on Saturday.

The Cuban migrants came in five boat landings, Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar reported.

Last week, Slosar reported the sector encountered 24 Haitian migrants in a smuggling operation and 15 migrants on Christmas morning.

The Coast Guard also reported repatriating 63 Haitian migrants on Friday.

The Miami sector safeguards 1,200 miles of coastline with seven stations, according to Slosar.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s Saturday request for comment.